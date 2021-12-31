Menu
Bobby Ray Adkins
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Bobby Ray Adkins

November 12, 1946 - December 29, 2021

Bobby Ray Adkins, 75, of Dublin, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021. He was a member of Valley Harvest Ministries in Dublin and was a retired manager of NRV Airport. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.

Bobby was preceded in death by his father, Dallas C. Adkins; and sister, Barbara Adkins Phillips.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Michele Wikel Adkins; mother, Merendie Chaffin Adkins; daughter, Cindy Adkins Collins (Jim); son, Brian Keith Adkins; daughter, Brianna Adkins; grandchildren, Travis Wheeler and Lydia Collins; step grandchildren, Kaitlyn Collins, Trey Collins and Justin Collins; god-grandson, Brandon Roop; great-grandson, Everest Keith Adkins; brothers, George Adkins (Dorothy) and Carlton Adkins (Wendy); and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at the Valley Harvest Ministries Church in Dublin. Memorial services will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Steve Willis officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local church.

The Adkins family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Valley Harvest Ministries Church
Dublin, VA
Jan
2
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Valley Harvest Ministries Church
Dublin, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory.
19 Entries
Sorry for Bobby's passing may the Lord keep you all in his hands
Darrell Taylor
Friend
January 9, 2022
Dear Michele and Lea, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Miss seeing you all and Bob’s hugs. Carolyn Simpson
Carolyn Simpson
Friend
January 7, 2022
Michele and family, Sending love and prayers for your comfort and peace.
Jackie Dudley
January 6, 2022
Michele and Family we are lifting You up to our loving Heavenly Father asking for comfort and strength and guidance in the coming days. Although not knowing Bobby long we so enjoyed our conversation and worshiping our GOD together. Will be praying and sending love on wings of angels! Sandi and Andy Stephenson
Sandi Stephenson
Friend
January 3, 2022
I was blessed to have met “Bobby Ray” at the hospital. It was a blessing to hear him share his faith in God even while facing illness. We had many talks about our Lord and Savior while he received treatment. I pray God will comfort his entire family while we all await our heavenly homecoming.
Denise Burroughs
Friend
January 2, 2022
Prayers to the family and friends of this wonderful men he will be missed dearly
Tabatha Arbaugh
Family
January 2, 2022
Michele and family: Mary and I were sadden to hear of Bob's passing. Bob and I shared many wonderful hours in the cockpit of lots of different airplanes. He will be missed by all. Prayers for you and your family.
JON WYATT
Friend
January 1, 2022
Michelle, I’m so very sorry to hear of Bobby’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this sad time.
Frances Burnett
December 31, 2021
I will sadly miss my friend of over 65 years, we didn’t see each other often, but were always good friends from our childhood. RIP my good friend
Willie Catron
Friend
December 31, 2021
We will miss Bobby as a new neighbor in Pearisburg. We admired what he and Joe were doing to improve the farm and hope that will continue with his granddaughter and Joe & his wife. Rest in peace hero and Navy vet. OohRah!! We will miss you. The Ballard Brothers
Robert E Ballard Jr
Friend
December 31, 2021
Cindy and Michelle, I am so sorry for your loss. May God comfort you and your family.
Wanda Humphrey
Friend
December 31, 2021
Michelle, Jim and I are so sorry to hear of Bob's passing. We loved his humor and smile. Alice and Jim Thompson
Alice Thompson
Friend
December 31, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Matilda Cohn
Classmate
December 30, 2021
So sorry to learn of Bob's passing. He was one of a kind. I remember him buying flowers one Mother's Day for the ladies of the campground and mowing his fellow campers grass. A very giving person. Sorry we had lost touch the last several years. My deepest condolences to Michelle and the kids.
Mollie Come5
Friend
December 30, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Donna Goodall
Coworker
December 29, 2021
Bob was a wonderful friend to me and Danny . Would always help you. He will be miss . Michele we are so sorry for you lost. We love you and also Bob Praying for you and the family. Love Danny and JoAnn
JoAnn Martin
Friend
December 29, 2021
My big brother was one of a kind. He loved to pick and carry on.
Always there when people needed him. He became the rock of the family after Dad passed away. He always made sure his baby brother was OK.
He started me in my career in aviation and taught me so much.
I know he is with the Lord and I will see him again.
Love ya and going to miss you Bobby Ray.
Carl Adkins
Family
December 29, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. Prayers for peace and comfort.
Tammy Hiatt
Friend
December 29, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kay Custer
December 29, 2021
