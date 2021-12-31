My big brother was one of a kind. He loved to pick and carry on.

Always there when people needed him. He became the rock of the family after Dad passed away. He always made sure his baby brother was OK.

He started me in my career in aviation and taught me so much.

I know he is with the Lord and I will see him again.

Love ya and going to miss you Bobby Ray.

Carl Adkins Family December 29, 2021