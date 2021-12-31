Bobby Ray Adkins
November 12, 1946 - December 29, 2021
Bobby Ray Adkins, 75, of Dublin, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021. He was a member of Valley Harvest Ministries in Dublin and was a retired manager of NRV Airport. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.
Bobby was preceded in death by his father, Dallas C. Adkins; and sister, Barbara Adkins Phillips.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Michele Wikel Adkins; mother, Merendie Chaffin Adkins; daughter, Cindy Adkins Collins (Jim); son, Brian Keith Adkins; daughter, Brianna Adkins; grandchildren, Travis Wheeler and Lydia Collins; step grandchildren, Kaitlyn Collins, Trey Collins and Justin Collins; god-grandson, Brandon Roop; great-grandson, Everest Keith Adkins; brothers, George Adkins (Dorothy) and Carlton Adkins (Wendy); and many other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at the Valley Harvest Ministries Church in Dublin. Memorial services will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Steve Willis officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local church.
The Adkins family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 31, 2021.