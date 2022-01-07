Menu
Bobby Lewis Anderson
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
Bobby Lewis Anderson

November 17, 1947 - January 4, 2022

Bobby L. Anderson, age 74, of Troutville, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at his home following a long battle with cancer.

A celebration of Bobby's life will be 4 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road, Daleville. The family will receive friends for 2 hours prior to the service beginning at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider The American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org or the Blueridge Cancer Center, 2013 South Jefferson Street, Roanoke, VA 24014, in honor of Bobby. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

Rader Funeral Home

Daleville, 540-992-1212

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Rader Funeral Home
630 Roanoke Road, Daleville, VA
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Rader Funeral Home
630 Roanoke Road, Daleville, VA
