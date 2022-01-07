Bobby Lewis Anderson
November 17, 1947 - January 4, 2022
Bobby L. Anderson, age 74, of Troutville, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at his home following a long battle with cancer.
A celebration of Bobby's life will be 4 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road, Daleville. The family will receive friends for 2 hours prior to the service beginning at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider The American Cancer Society
or the Blueridge Cancer Center, 2013 South Jefferson Street, Roanoke, VA 24014, in honor of Bobby. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com
Rader Funeral Home
Daleville, 540-992-1212
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 7, 2022.