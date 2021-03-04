Bobby Lee DarnallDecember 7, 1934 - March 1, 2021Bobby Lee Darnall, 86, of Salem passed away at Lewis Gale Medical Center on Monday, March 1, 2021.A native of Virginia he was the husband of Phyllis Stinson Darnall, who survives, and the son of Neil Darnall and Eva Barbour Darnall, both deceased. Bobby was a veteran of the United States Navy. He retired from the Salem Fire Department. Bobby also worked as an electrician and continued to do electrical work after retirement. He was a longtime attendee of the First Christian Church in Salem. Bobby was a founding member of the Darnall Family Hunting Club in Bath County.He is survived by his son, Kelly Darnall and wife Sandi; two granddaughters, Michelle Darnall and Lynnette Jones; a great-grandson, Skyler Jones; his brother, Norman Darnall and wife, Carolyn; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Darnall and Pete Darnall; and his precious dog, Inky.The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem, 1330 East Main Street, on Friday, March 5, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m.A funeral service will be held in the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Salem on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park with honors performed by the Salem Fire Department.Donations may be made in Bobby's honor to the Salem Fire Department.