BobbittBobby GeneMay 6, 1941September 26, 2020Bobby Gene Bobbitt, 79 of Montvale, Virginia, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, September 26, 2020, after a long battle with health issues. He left this life with his beloved daughter, Lisa, holding one hand and the love of his life, Louise, holding the other. He was born on May 6, 1941, in Bedford County, a son of the late Ampsie Thomas Bobbitt and Bessie Hicks Bobbitt. He was also preceded in death by a son, Larry Gene Bobbitt, and numerous siblings.Bobby enjoyed life with his family and friends and was the link that held us all together. He was loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. The joy of his life were his grandchildren. He loved hunting and fishing and after his retirement from General Electric with 32 years service he enjoyed woodworking and renovating old houses. He attended Thaxton Baptist Church as a child and after marriage, attended Montvale Baptist Church. In later years, he faithfully attended Colonial Baptist Church in Blue Ridge.Left to cherish his memory are his wife and caregiver of 59 years, Louise Pierce Bobbitt; his daughter, Lisa Russow and husband, Scott; his son, David Bobbitt; his grandchildren, Derek Russow and wife, Kirstin, Cody Russow, Luke Russow, Ethan Russow, Robert Bobbitt and Mary Bobbitt and their mother, Sharon; his great-granddaughter, Riley Elizabeth Russow; his brothers, Ernest Bobbitt, James Bobbitt, Jimmy Bobbitt and wife, Monnie, Grant Bobbitt and wife, Connie; his brothers-in-law, Earl Pierce, Russell Pierce and wife, Ann; cherished family members, Steve and Connie Bobbitt, William and Robbie Pierce, Michael Pierce, Steve and Brandi Downs, Andy and Brenda Hash, James and Vickie Muse as well as many other nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Colonial Baptist Church, 221 Hillcrest Street, Blue Ridge, VA 24064 for the Upper Soccer program.A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery, Bedford, Virginia with Pastor John Dooley and Pastor Joel Wagner officiating and Psalm 23 by Ethan Rossow and memories of Grandpa by Derek Russow. Visitation will be Friday from 3 until 6 p.m. at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford. Please wear your mask and practice social distancing at both the visitation and the graveside service.