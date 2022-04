Bobby P. MowlesNovember 7, 1932 - September 17, 2021Bobby P. Mowles, 88, of Salem, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Sherwood Memorial Park. Please visit www.lotzfuneralhomes.com Lotz Funeral Home Salem1330 East Main St,, Salem, VA 24153