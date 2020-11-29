Bobby Ray Wheeler
November 22, 1935 - November 27, 2020
Bobby Ray Wheeler, 85, of Roanoke and formerly of Vinton, Virginia, entered the gates of Heaven to be with his Savior, Jesus, on Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Surviving to cherish his memory is his wife and love of his life, Jean Wheeler; loving children, Jeff Wheeler (Renee) and Shannon Wheeler (Jenny); four grandchildren, Brittany Flemion (Nic), Macie Wheeler, and Brooke and Emma Wheeler; three sisters, Verlie Hall, June Sublett, and Shelene Divers (Kenneth); and brother, Darrell Wheeler (Lynn).
Graveside Services with Military Honors will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Jordantown Memorial Gardens in Vinton. The family requests to wear masks and follow COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 29, 2020.