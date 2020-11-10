Menu
Roanoke Times
Bobby W. Huddleston
1933 - 2020
Huddleston

Bobby W.

October 29, 1933

November 8, 2020

Bobby W. Huddleston, age 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020 and now rests safely in the arms of Jesus. Bobby was one of 14 children, with seven brothers and six sisters who were born to the late Clarence and Rosa Huddleston and raised in Bedford County, Virginia. He was also predeceased by his son, Eddie Wayne.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Judy; two sons, Jeffrey D. Huddleston and his wife, Karen, and Gregory L. Huddleston; daughter, Debbie Bobbitt and her husband, Herbert; sister, Shirley Agra; five grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren with many nieces and nephews.

He was always a dedicated worker and loved to garden. His specialty was refinishing fine furniture, and often said he would re-finish every piece of furniture except a piano! He loved and was a faithful member of Roanoke Valley Baptist Temple. He also attended Faith Baptist and loved Sunday Night Services there.

Graveside service will be held at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 3 p.m. by Pastor, Terry Mabrey. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to honor Bobby can be made to a charity of your choice. The family wishes to thank Good Samaritan Hospice for their kindness and help. Bobby will be missed by all those who knew him.

Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Valley Funeral Service
