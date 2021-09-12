Bonnie Jean Replogle Brooker
November 1, 1925 - August 18, 2021
Bonnie Jean Replogle Brooker, formerly of Blacksburg, Virginia departed this life in San Antonio, Texas on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 95 years of age. Bonnie was born in Fort Thomas, Kentucky to Julian Monroe Replogle and Marjorie Althea (Campbell) Replogle and grew up in Garden City, Michigan. She married, raised her family and resided in Blacksburg for 35 years prior to residing 15 years in San Antonio. Bonnie was a legal secretary, court stenographer and a secretary at Virginia Tech. She is survived by her four children, Cynthia, James Jr. and his wife, Sophitsa, Stephen, and Rosemary and her husband, Stephen; as well as her eight grandchildren, Kelli, Nicholas, Rain, Stephen, Vincent, Rachel, Aaron and Olivia; and four great-grandchildren, Alex, Cole, Hunter and Zane. Bonnie was preceded in death by her daughter, Margery. She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed.
A memorial service is planned for later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Blacksburg Interfaith Food Pantry at http://newrivercommunityaction.org/IFP/donate/
Neptune Society
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 12, 2021.