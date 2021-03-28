Menu
Bonnie Sue Horne
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Bonnie Sue Horne

Bonnie Sue Horne, age 74, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021.

Surviving are her children, Melissa Morgan Stokes, Amie Foutz and Mark W. Morgan; grandchildren, Shayne Morgan, and Haleigh Nicole Foutz; and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her special extended family, Thomas L. James and his children, Amy France and Kimberly Gibson; also four great-grandchildren.

Bonnie was the office manager at 40 West Auto Sales.

A memorial service will be held at Flora Funeral Chapel, 11 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA
Apr
3
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just found out about Bonnie. We have been friends for several years, and I have been praying for her since she got sick. So sad to hear this news. Please read I Corinthians 1:2-5.
Allen Mayhue
April 12, 2021
I´m sorry to hear of her passing. I didn´t know her well, but in my short dealings with her, found her to be a sweet lady who loved her family.
S
April 1, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of God, friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
DT
March 28, 2021
