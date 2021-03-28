Bonnie Sue HorneBonnie Sue Horne, age 74, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021.Surviving are her children, Melissa Morgan Stokes, Amie Foutz and Mark W. Morgan; grandchildren, Shayne Morgan, and Haleigh Nicole Foutz; and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her special extended family, Thomas L. James and his children, Amy France and Kimberly Gibson; also four great-grandchildren.Bonnie was the office manager at 40 West Auto Sales.A memorial service will be held at Flora Funeral Chapel, 11 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.