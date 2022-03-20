Bonnie Ronk Murphy
July 20, 1946 - March 15, 2022
Bonnie Ronk Murphy, 75, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband Patrick J. Murphy; her parents, James Raymond Ronk and Catherine West Ronk; and her brother, Donald E. Ronk.
Bonnie is survived by sisters-in-law, Dianne M. Ronk and Seana M. Reece (Rick Reece); and six beloved nephews.
Bonnie was a graduate of Jefferson High School and worked as a telephone operator at Philip Morris for over 20 years.
A Memorial Service for Patrick "Pat" and Bonnie Murphy will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Derrick Ronk officiating. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 20, 2022.