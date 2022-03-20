Menu
Bonnie Ronk Murphy
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Mar, 27 2022
2:00p.m.
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
Bonnie Ronk Murphy

July 20, 1946 - March 15, 2022

Bonnie Ronk Murphy, 75, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her husband Patrick J. Murphy; her parents, James Raymond Ronk and Catherine West Ronk; and her brother, Donald E. Ronk.

Bonnie is survived by sisters-in-law, Dianne M. Ronk and Seana M. Reece (Rick Reece); and six beloved nephews.

Bonnie was a graduate of Jefferson High School and worked as a telephone operator at Philip Morris for over 20 years.

A Memorial Service for Patrick "Pat" and Bonnie Murphy will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Derrick Ronk officiating. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Seana Reece
March 19, 2022
Seana Reece
March 19, 2022
Seana Reece
March 19, 2022
Big brother, Patrick and sweet Bonnie...you both are so missed. Pictured are Patrick & Bonnie (my two boys), Sean & David (2009) at one of our annual Labor Day beach trips - cherished memories. Other pictures are at Patrick and Bonnie's home in Richmond. Until we see you again sweet family...
Seana Reece
March 19, 2022
Big Brother Patrick and Sweet Bonnie...you are both so missed. Pictured in Ocean City, MD - Patrick, Bonnie, my boys - Sean and David. (2009).
Seana Reece
Family
March 19, 2022
