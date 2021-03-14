We are so saddened by the loss of Bonny. She fought a fierce battle. Even though we only knew her for a brief time, I could tell her soul was filled with kindness and love. My heart goes out to the family. May God hold you in the palm of his hand. The spring breeze that plays in the branches is full of the song of birds, recently returned. As flowers lure bees and insects by their beauty and perfume, so I am drawn out of doors to smell and feel your presence. God bless the Sparks family in this difficult time.

Martha and Tim Wilcox March 20, 2021