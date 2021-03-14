Menu
Bonny Schuermann Sparks
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Bonny Schuermann Sparks

January 10, 1938 - March 6, 2021

Bonny Schuermann Sparks, 83, of Vinton, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

She was born in Arcola, Ill., on January 10, 1938, to the late William S. Schuermann Sr. and the late Gladys B. Schuermann. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Robin "Dream" D'Avanzo; a son, Mark Sparks; brother, Robert E. Schuermann; sister-in-law, Sarah Schuermann; brother-in-law, Eugene C. Stiff; and special friend, Robert E. Roebuck.

She graduated from William Byrd High School and Cornett School of Business. Bonny worked at Kemper Insurance for over 20 years. She was a co-founder of the Roanoke Chapter of the Sweet Adelines, a member of the choir at Belmont Christian Church, Disciples of Christ since 1947, a volunteer with the Presbyterian Community Center, a member of the Day Lily Society (BRADS), an avid bird watcher, she loved to read, was a Guidepost author, and loved listening to gospel music. She was strong in her faith in the Lord.

Bonny is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Frank Sparks; son, Jay Sparks (Dee) of Vinton, Va.; daughter-in-law, Gail Sparks of Salem, Va.; grandchildren, Candy Perry (Matt) of St. Cloud, Fla., Forrest Gabrielson (Heather) of Omaha, Neb., Cassandra Dahlem (Max) of Palm Bay, Fla., Michael Lodholz (Marnie) of Palm Bay, Fla., Justin Sparks, of Vinton, Va., Erin Sparks of Appomattox, Va., Leslie Sparks and Joseph Sparks, both of Salem, Va.; great-grandchildren, Chandler Perry, Leif Gabrielson, Nissa Gabrielson, Freya Gabrielson, Evan Dahlem, Scarlet Lodholz, Amelia Lodholz, Braedyn Henritze and Raegan Henritze; siblings, Betty S. Stiff of Rock Hill, SC, and William S. Schuermann Jr. of Williamsburg; sister-in-law, MaryAnn Schuermann Johnston; numerous beloved nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Snickers.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital ICU/PCU, 10 Mountain and 10 West and especially Dr. Christopher Olsen, DO and Dr. Linsey Clark, DO.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Belmont Christian Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 14, 2021.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so saddened by the loss of Bonny. She fought a fierce battle. Even though we only knew her for a brief time, I could tell her soul was filled with kindness and love. My heart goes out to the family. May God hold you in the palm of his hand. The spring breeze that plays in the branches is full of the song of birds, recently returned. As flowers lure bees and insects by their beauty and perfume, so I am drawn out of doors to smell and feel your presence. God bless the Sparks family in this difficult time.
Martha and Tim Wilcox
March 20, 2021
Dear Frank and Jay I was saddened to learn of Bonny's passing. I had always admired her and the beautiful flowers you and she had in in your backyard. May the Lord give you comfort at this difficult time. Sincerely Susan Prewitt Your former next door neighbor
Susan Reid
March 15, 2021
Frank, I remember you fondly from your days as regional coordinator over Glenvar Elementary. It´s been a long time since I´ve seen you, but I keep in touch with John Gray and he told me of your loss. I´m sorry that I never met Bonny. She sounds like a wonderful woman who left a profound mark on this world, moreover one for Christ. I´m very sorry for your loss and that of your family. May sixty-two years of loving memories with Bonny bring you comfort.
Tricia Champion
March 15, 2021
