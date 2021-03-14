Bonny Schuermann Sparks
January 10, 1938 - March 6, 2021
Bonny Schuermann Sparks, 83, of Vinton, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
She was born in Arcola, Ill., on January 10, 1938, to the late William S. Schuermann Sr. and the late Gladys B. Schuermann. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Robin "Dream" D'Avanzo; a son, Mark Sparks; brother, Robert E. Schuermann; sister-in-law, Sarah Schuermann; brother-in-law, Eugene C. Stiff; and special friend, Robert E. Roebuck.
She graduated from William Byrd High School and Cornett School of Business. Bonny worked at Kemper Insurance for over 20 years. She was a co-founder of the Roanoke Chapter of the Sweet Adelines, a member of the choir at Belmont Christian Church, Disciples of Christ since 1947, a volunteer with the Presbyterian Community Center, a member of the Day Lily Society (BRADS), an avid bird watcher, she loved to read, was a Guidepost author, and loved listening to gospel music. She was strong in her faith in the Lord.
Bonny is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Frank Sparks; son, Jay Sparks (Dee) of Vinton, Va.; daughter-in-law, Gail Sparks of Salem, Va.; grandchildren, Candy Perry (Matt) of St. Cloud, Fla., Forrest Gabrielson (Heather) of Omaha, Neb., Cassandra Dahlem (Max) of Palm Bay, Fla., Michael Lodholz (Marnie) of Palm Bay, Fla., Justin Sparks, of Vinton, Va., Erin Sparks of Appomattox, Va., Leslie Sparks and Joseph Sparks, both of Salem, Va.; great-grandchildren, Chandler Perry, Leif Gabrielson, Nissa Gabrielson, Freya Gabrielson, Evan Dahlem, Scarlet Lodholz, Amelia Lodholz, Braedyn Henritze and Raegan Henritze; siblings, Betty S. Stiff of Rock Hill, SC, and William S. Schuermann Jr. of Williamsburg; sister-in-law, MaryAnn Schuermann Johnston; numerous beloved nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Snickers.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital ICU/PCU, 10 Mountain and 10 West and especially Dr. Christopher Olsen, DO and Dr. Linsey Clark, DO.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Belmont Christian Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 14, 2021.