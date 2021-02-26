Branan has been a dear friend of mine as long as he was at Windsor Hills church. There are too many beautiful memories to even count, but one that remains and still enjoyed was when he appeared at my home, shovel in hand, and planted a butterfly bush outside my sunroom window. I think of him every time the butterflies appear and they will be even more meaningful now. Condolences to Branan´s family. I will miss my dear friend.

Jeannine Burks February 26, 2021