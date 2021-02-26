Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Reverend Branan Greene Thompson Jr.
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Reverend Branan Greene Thompson Jr.

April 20, 1937 - February 24, 2021

We celebrate the long, large, and fruitful life of the Reverend Branan Greene Thompson Jr. who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at the age of 83.

A long-time resident of Roanoke, Virginia, he was born in Milledgeville, Georgia, on April 20, 1937. He grew up in the small town of Good Hope, Georgia and went on to receive his Bachelor of Arts degree from Mercer University and the Master of Divinity degree from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, with continued studies at Southern Seminary in Louisville and Union Seminary in New York City.

Before coming to Roanoke, he served as minister at both Tabernacle Baptist Church in Richmond, Virginia, and churches in the South Boston, Virginia area. He came to the Roanoke area in 1968 to assume the pastorate of Colonial Avenue Baptist Church. His distinguished ministry there lasted thirty years until his retirement in 1997. He went on to serve as a minister at Windsor Hills United Methodist Church for the next twenty years before retiring once again.

Pastor Thompson was known and loved by both congregations as a thoughtful and engaging pastor and a trusted and sympathetic counselor. Throughout his ministry and throughout his retirement, he was a familiar visitor to homes and hospitals, the officiant at countless weddings and funerals, and a cherished friend to many in the Roanoke Valley.

He was an active and constructive leader in the civic and religious life of the greater Roanoke valley, having served in numerous leadership roles that included President of the Roanoke Valley Ministers Conference, Chair of the Philo Club, President of PTA, Board Member of Planned Parenthood, The Roanoke Valley Free Clinic, The Roanoke Valley Symphony Orchestra, and the institutional review boards of Lewis-Gale and Roanoke Memorial Hospitals.

Among his life's greatest passions were performing magic, creating music and travel. He performed hundreds of magic and musical performances over the years and was the composer of "Virginia's My Home," one of the finalists for the new state song of Virginia. He and his family travelled extensively each fall for many decades. Perhaps his greatest love, however, was fishing. From his earliest memories as a boy in rural Georgia, he would never turn down the opportunity to go fishing, most especially on his beloved Windsor Lake.

Rev. Thompson was predeceased by his beloved wife, Gay Frith Thompson, a native of Rocky Mount, Virginia, and is survived by his sons, John D. Thompson of New York City, and Scott B. Thompson of Portland, Maine, and Scott's partner, James Duplissie; and his sister, Dixie Alexander of Atlanta, Georgia, and her family.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with the family on Friday, February 26, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel from 4 until 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Windsor Hills United Methodist Church. We are encouraging people to join the service virtually as limited seating will be made available.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Branan G. and Gay F. Thompson Scholarship Fund at Windsor Hills United Methodist Church, https://windsorhillsumc.org/online-giving/. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave. , Roanoke, VA
Feb
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Windsor Hills United Methodist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s South Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
Knew Brannon at Mercer. In MIMA together. Friendly, helpful, courteous. Always a beam of heaven's sunlight even when the world was grim or even harsh. Well-lived, much-respected, now in the presence of his Lord and Saviour and his loved ones.
Sam Letson
May 12, 2021
Reverend Thompson was a guest speaker at my church the Unitarian Universalist Church of Roanoke quite often and I always enjoyed listening to him. I offer my sincere sympathy to his family and friends at this very sad time. Kim Duncan
Kim Duncan
March 1, 2021
This wonderful man helped our family grow in the grace and the knowledge of Jesus Christ! Thank you for everything Branan.
Case Family
February 27, 2021
Branan and Gay were a dynamic duo couple. At last they are together once again. Well done my good and faithful servant. Much sympathy to the family and friends of Branan Thompson
Cathy Benson
February 27, 2021
Branan was a dear friend to so many of us, and we each have stories to tell of his remarkable accomplishments and positive influence on our lives. The world is a better place for his having lived among us, and now heaven is brightened by his reunion with his beloved wife, Gaye. Jim and Phyllis
James Crowgey
February 26, 2021
Dear Thompson family, We are so sorry to hear about Branan's passing. He married us in 1998 at WHUMC and we used to live on Laurelwood years ago. Sending you prayers for hope and peace during this difficult time. Branan was an extraordinary man, kind and gentle in everything he did. He will be missed by many!
Beth and Van Williams
February 26, 2021
I am so very sad to hear that Reverend Branan Thompson has died and send condolences to his family. My memories of the many trips he led that I participated in, highlighted by a trip to Paris, are wonderful to have. RIP my friend
Ruth Dailey
February 26, 2021
Branan has been a dear friend of mine as long as he was at Windsor Hills church. There are too many beautiful memories to even count, but one that remains and still enjoyed was when he appeared at my home, shovel in hand, and planted a butterfly bush outside my sunroom window. I think of him every time the butterflies appear and they will be even more meaningful now. Condolences to Branan´s family. I will miss my dear friend.
Jeannine Burks
February 26, 2021
I remember Brannan saying so often, if you knew what the person beside you was going through, you would be a little kinder. We were blessed to be a part of his congregation for so many years.
Melinda Downie
February 26, 2021
Our dear friend, Branan, was a Renaissance man who lived a half century ahead of his time. He exhibited in all his behavior the unlimited love he professed and used his remarkable life to champion the dignity, rights, and equality of all people. We shall long remember and enjoy the blessing of his friendship.
Joseph and Beth Maxwell
February 26, 2021
Brannan was a wonderful, kind person and he will be missed. I traveled with Windsor Tours quite a bit so came to appreciate the Southern gentleman that he was. You have my deepest sympathy.
Faye Cooley
February 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results