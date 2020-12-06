Brandon Stevens



November 12, 1987 - November 28, 2020



Brandon Lee Stevens, 33, of Roanoke, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Harry Powell Boley.



Brandon was a 2006 graduate of William Byrd High School. As a youth he was active in the youth activities at St. Timothy Lutheran Church. He was an avid outdoorsman, especially enjoying time spent with his son fishing and camping.



Surviving are his son, Zach L. Stevens; Zach's mother, Kimberly St. Clair; mother, Jeannie M. Stevens; father, Terry (Debi) Stevens; grandmother, Barbara W. Boley; sister, Heather S. (Thomas) Althoff and their daughters, Kayden and River; uncle, Mike (Patricia) Boley and his son, Akos Boley and his mother, Judith Pillinger; and numerous other family members.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the ASPCA.



Due to Covid, there will be no visitation. A celebration of Brandon's life is planned for the summer of 2021. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory, 366-0707.



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 6, 2020.