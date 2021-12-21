Brandon Lee Vandergrift of Acworth, Georgia, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 39 on Sunday, November 21, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Anna; daughter, Hailey; son, Alex, all of Acworth, Ga.; parents, Richard and Carolyn Vandergrift of Harrisburg, N.C.; his brother, Justin (Robyn) Vandergrift of Matthews, N.C.; brother, Jon (Sarah) Vandergrift of Harrisburg, N.C.; his mother and father-in-law, Chris and Ed McDermott of North Carolina. He was treasured and adored by his four nieces and two nephews who also reside in North Carolina.
Brandon was a loving husband and father who was passionate about his family and sports. He was the famed "No. 44 of St. Gregory's" in Danbury, CT and terrorized opponents as a Mad Hatter on the court, diamond, and swimming pool. He was a youth volunteer in baseball in Acworth and Cherokee County, Ga.
His gentle smile and joking personality could warm the coldest day. He will be loved and missed by all.