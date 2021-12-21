Brandon Lee Vandergrift



November 21, 2021



Brandon Lee Vandergrift of Acworth, Georgia, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 39 on Sunday, November 21, 2021.



He is survived by his wife, Anna; daughter, Hailey; son, Alex, all of Acworth, Ga.; parents, Richard and Carolyn Vandergrift of Harrisburg, N.C.; his brother, Justin (Robyn) Vandergrift of Matthews, N.C.; brother, Jon (Sarah) Vandergrift of Harrisburg, N.C.; his mother and father-in-law, Chris and Ed McDermott of North Carolina. He was treasured and adored by his four nieces and two nephews who also reside in North Carolina.



Brandon was a loving husband and father who was passionate about his family and sports. He was the famed "No. 44 of St. Gregory's" in Danbury, CT and terrorized opponents as a Mad Hatter on the court, diamond, and swimming pool. He was a youth volunteer in baseball in Acworth and Cherokee County, Ga.



His gentle smile and joking personality could warm the coldest day. He will be loved and missed by all.



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 21, 2021.