Brenda Breeden Bryant
October 7, 2021
Brenda Breeden Bryant, 76, of Buchanan, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Lee Bryant; parents, George and Dorothy "Toots" Breeden; and brothers, Stevie "Reno" and George "Rope" Breeden.
She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Lee Bryant; cousins, Gerald and Rita Breeden; numerous nieces and nephews including special nephews, Troy Breeden and Brian Rhodes; sister-in-law, Betty Devine; and special friend, Robin Markham
Funeral services will be held at the Pavilion at Fairview Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021 with visitation just before and after the service in the pavilion. Condolences to the family may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 9, 2021.