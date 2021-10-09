Menu
Brenda Breeden Bryant
FUNERAL HOME
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway
Buchanan, VA
Brenda Breeden Bryant

October 7, 2021

Brenda Breeden Bryant, 76, of Buchanan, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Lee Bryant; parents, George and Dorothy "Toots" Breeden; and brothers, Stevie "Reno" and George "Rope" Breeden.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Lee Bryant; cousins, Gerald and Rita Breeden; numerous nieces and nephews including special nephews, Troy Breeden and Brian Rhodes; sister-in-law, Betty Devine; and special friend, Robin Markham

Funeral services will be held at the Pavilion at Fairview Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021 with visitation just before and after the service in the pavilion. Condolences to the family may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Pavilion at Fairview Cemetery
VA
