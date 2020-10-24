BAUDER
Brenda D.
October 21, 2020
Brenda D. Bauder, 78, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
She was predeceased by her parents, Naumann S. Dowdy Sr. and Doris Clark Fox, and her husband, Robert R. Bauder.
Left to cherish Brenda's memory are her brothers, Naumann Dowdy II and Llewelyn Dowdy; daughters, Teresa Alvis, Lelia Ann Alvis, Penny Cole, and Anji Bauder Budzynski; grandchildren, Jessica Wilson, Angela Hoffman, Shawn Beck, Christopher Alvis, Brandon Alvis, Danielle Gallant, and Lilly Cole; 14 great-grandkids; and two great-great-grandkids.
Due to current health restrictions a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests friends make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.