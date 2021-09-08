Brenda Dishner
October 16, 1948 - September 3, 2021
Brenda Dishner, 72, of Salem, Virginia, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021.
She retired from K & W Restaurant and was preceded in death by her father, Clyde Dishner Sr.; mother, Junelia Dishner; brother, Fred Dishner; sister, Kay Williams; and twin sister, Evelyn Baumgart.
Brenda is survived by one son, Crockett Smith Jr.; three daughters, Junelia Patterson and husband, Eric, Melissa Hall and husband, Darryl, and Michelle Starnes and husband, Michael; eight grandchildren, Ashley, Jessica, Christopher, Lindsey, Chelsea, Courtney, Justin, and Brandon; eleven great-grandchildren, Hannah, Jace, Isaac, Noah, Levi, Ainslee, Madalyn, Mikah, Elijah, Fiona, and Adalynn; brother, Clyde Dishner Jr. and wife, Annette; sisters, Frankie Flowers, Sharon Dishner, and Vicky Dishner; numerous nieces and nephews; and her loving cat, Charlie.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Angels of Assisi, 415 Campbell Ave., SW, Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 8, 2021.