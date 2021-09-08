Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brenda Dishner
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW
Roanoke, VA
Brenda Dishner

October 16, 1948 - September 3, 2021

Brenda Dishner, 72, of Salem, Virginia, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021.

She retired from K & W Restaurant and was preceded in death by her father, Clyde Dishner Sr.; mother, Junelia Dishner; brother, Fred Dishner; sister, Kay Williams; and twin sister, Evelyn Baumgart.

Brenda is survived by one son, Crockett Smith Jr.; three daughters, Junelia Patterson and husband, Eric, Melissa Hall and husband, Darryl, and Michelle Starnes and husband, Michael; eight grandchildren, Ashley, Jessica, Christopher, Lindsey, Chelsea, Courtney, Justin, and Brandon; eleven great-grandchildren, Hannah, Jace, Isaac, Noah, Levi, Ainslee, Madalyn, Mikah, Elijah, Fiona, and Adalynn; brother, Clyde Dishner Jr. and wife, Annette; sisters, Frankie Flowers, Sharon Dishner, and Vicky Dishner; numerous nieces and nephews; and her loving cat, Charlie.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Angels of Assisi, 415 Campbell Ave., SW, Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Oakey's Roanoke Chapel
318 W. Church Ave SW, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.