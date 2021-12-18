Brenda Henderson Martin-Harris
October 6, 1946 - December 15, 2021
Brenda Martin-Harris, 75, of Vinton, reunited with loved ones who have gone on before her, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from her home. Born in Salem, Virginia, to the late Woodrow Wilson Sr. and Mildred Sawyers Henderson, she was also preceded in death by her first husband and her children's father, Arthur Wilmer "Butch" Martin, II; second husband, Steve Harris; and grandson, Grayson Martin.
One of seven children, Brenda and her siblings were raised on the family farm and learned from an early age to live off the land, to be grateful for what they were given, and to work hard to achieve and accomplish their goals. Her strong work ethic was displayed in the dedication and many years of service she gave to her many clients from across the Roanoke Valley of Blue Ridge Copier before retirement. Brenda loved shag dancing and beach music and enjoyed many trips to the beach with her family. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and was her children's biggest fan! Brenda will be remembered most for being loving and kind and for her strength and grit – she was one classy lady!
Those left to treasure her memory are her children, Patti Spradlin (Grady) and James Martin (Tanya); grandchildren, Tony Spradlin (Amanda), Nick Spradlin (Kayla), and Grant Martin; siblings, Bonnie Chaszar, Becky Carter, Woody Henderson (Linda), Susan Johnson, Drema Freeman, and Sheldon Henderson (Vickie); numerous nieces, nephews, and friends; and special friend, Russ Johnson.
The family will welcome friends on Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m., in the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home. Services will be conducted on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Chaplain Tom Clark officiating. Interment immediately following at the Ferguson-Henderson Cemetery.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 18, 2021.