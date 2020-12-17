Brenda L. McDaniel
October 17, 1946 - December 10, 2020
Brenda L. McDaniel, 74, passed away at Green Valley Medical Center in Greensboro on Thursday, December 10, 2020.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel, 6000 West Gate City Blvd., in Greensboro. The family will receive friends from 9 until 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow in Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery.
Born in Rocky Mount, Virginia on October 17, 1946 to the late Bruce and Carrie Laprade, Brenda was of the Baptist faith. She retired from P. Lorillard Tobacco Company after over 30 years of employment. Brenda enjoyed traveling, cooking, spending time with her family and friends, and was an avid Elvis fan. She was a loving and dedicated, girlfriend, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who's kindness and generosity will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish her memory include her life-partner, Don Lewis; her children, Jack McDaniel and his significant other, Lisa Robertson, Kelly McDaniel, Donna Brannock (Don) and Cynthia White (Danny); brother, Steve Laprade (Leslie); grandson, Josef McDaniel; other extended family and friends; and her four legged fur babies that she adored.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Guilford County Humane Society, 4525 West Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27409.
Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
. The funeral service will be livestreamed through Facebook by going to our website and just following the link on Brenda's webpage.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, mask are required and the family requests everyone to exercise social distancing.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 17, 2020.