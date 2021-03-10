Brenda Dickerson Roberts
February 15, 1954 - March 6, 2021
Brenda Dickerson Roberts of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 6, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with COVID-19.
She was a wonderful and loving wife, stepmom, sister, and friend to many. Brenda loved cooking, especially coming up with new versions of old recipes. She also loved gardening, caring for the many varieties of house plants in our home, and anything furry and four legged. Brenda enjoyed a long career in manufacturing as a workmanship trainer for several companies in Roanoke and Blacksburg.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Elenora Dickerson, and brothers, William and Malcolm Dickerson.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Mark; stepson, Andrew; other family members, Marie and David Craighead, Lonnie and Libby Dickerson, Barbara Phillips, Rita and Steve Salmon, Hunter and Joyce Roberts, Sarah Roberts, and Kent and Kathy Roberts; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private celebration of Brenda's life at a later date. If you wish to honor Brenda's memory, we suggest a donation in her name to any animal or wildlife protection organization such as the SPCA or Angels of Assisi. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2021.