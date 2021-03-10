I was saddened beyond words this evening to learn of Brenda´s passing. She was a dear friend and sister. We began working together in 1976 at Poly-Scientific. We shared the comradeship of work. We backpacked Mt. Rodgers, Mt. Pisgah and drank beer and lived in the sunshine many beautiful days and nights. Once after roasting we showered in the parking lot trail head from G. I. Water cans, and once found the best bbq on earth. Memories that will last my life time. I will remember Brenda evermore as a forever friend.

Phillip Reed May 1, 2021