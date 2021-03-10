Menu
Brenda Dickerson Roberts
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Brenda Dickerson Roberts

February 15, 1954 - March 6, 2021

Brenda Dickerson Roberts of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 6, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with COVID-19.

She was a wonderful and loving wife, stepmom, sister, and friend to many. Brenda loved cooking, especially coming up with new versions of old recipes. She also loved gardening, caring for the many varieties of house plants in our home, and anything furry and four legged. Brenda enjoyed a long career in manufacturing as a workmanship trainer for several companies in Roanoke and Blacksburg.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Elenora Dickerson, and brothers, William and Malcolm Dickerson.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Mark; stepson, Andrew; other family members, Marie and David Craighead, Lonnie and Libby Dickerson, Barbara Phillips, Rita and Steve Salmon, Hunter and Joyce Roberts, Sarah Roberts, and Kent and Kathy Roberts; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will have a private celebration of Brenda's life at a later date. If you wish to honor Brenda's memory, we suggest a donation in her name to any animal or wildlife protection organization such as the SPCA or Angels of Assisi. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
I was saddened beyond words this evening to learn of Brenda´s passing. She was a dear friend and sister. We began working together in 1976 at Poly-Scientific. We shared the comradeship of work. We backpacked Mt. Rodgers, Mt. Pisgah and drank beer and lived in the sunshine many beautiful days and nights. Once after roasting we showered in the parking lot trail head from G. I. Water cans, and once found the best bbq on earth. Memories that will last my life time. I will remember Brenda evermore as a forever friend.
Phillip Reed
May 1, 2021
I´m was so sorry to hear about Brenda passing. She was a GREAT person. Mark please let me know if you guys need anything. God Bless you.
Vickie Thompson (Keltch)
March 16, 2021
I knew Brenda from working together in manufacturing. I´m sorry she has passed away, and I know Mark will miss her. Condolences to all who knew and loved her.
Susan Bottenfield
March 12, 2021
Brenda was my neighbor. All of us loved to play kickball in her parents back yard. There were such fond memories of us all playing together for years! Love to all of the family in these difficult times. Love Warren
Warren Smith
March 11, 2021
My deepest condolences to Mark, Andrew and family. Brenda was a wonderful and kind next door neighbor. I pray for God to comfort you during these difficult days.
Barbara Leaman
March 10, 2021
So very, very sorry to hear of this. Please know of our deepest sympathies to all of the family.
Rick and Jeanette Rader
March 10, 2021
My heartfelt sympathies goes out to you, Mark and Andrew...and all her siblings Marie, Lonnie, Barbara and Rita...and to everyone else in the family including her fur babies...I will always treasure the sweet memories of "Aunt Brenda", she was one of a kind...love always, Daryl, Carolyn, Andrew, Kailey, Allison, Abigail, Sean, Alex, Ava & Oakley & Henry
Carolyn & Daryl Tilley
March 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results