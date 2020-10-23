BRENDA IM GLAD MIKE AND I GOT TO BE WITH YOU DURING YOUR PASSING AWAY BY RUBBING YOUR FACE TALKING AND CRYING TO YOU YOU ARE LOVED SO MUCH AND MISSED BY YOUR LITTLE SISTER AND BROTHER-IN-LAW SAVE A PLACE IN HEAVEN FOR US. TINA DEXTER AND FAMILY WE LOVEYOU TOO

MIKE AND SHARON WEBB October 22, 2020