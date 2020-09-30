Menu
Brenda Sue Via
Via

Brenda Sue

September 26, 2020

Brenda Sue Via, 70, of Floyd, went Home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, Brian Board; sisters, Connie West and Kathy Otey; and parents, Jerome Sr. and Lille Otey.

She is survived by her husband, Walker Via; children, Latonya Pollard (Allen), Richard Board, Sandra Board; grandchildren, Mike Board (Amanda), Shawn Board (Danielle), Chris Board, Brianna Board, and Alex Pollard; great-grandchildren, Avery Board, Alicia Board, and Laila and Luka Board; brothers, Jerome Otey Jr., Larry Otey; sister, Romona Ross-Barlow; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
Oct
1
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street PO Box 133, Floyd, VA 24091-2321
Funeral services provided by:
Maberry Funeral Home
I am manager at Pinecrest Apts. here in Bedford, we have grown to love this sweet lady from day one of meeting her at Mr. Blakes resident. This is truly a shock to the F building we all loved and adored her so much , she loved my grandchildren and spoliled and loved on them every chance she got. We were planning a big breakfast as soon as she returned. God makes no mistakes he needed her to rest, but she will truly be missed by the residents here she was a mom, grandmom, friend to all. RIP my friend until we meet again , my condolences to her family, our prayers and thoughts are with you all. Ms. Cobbs
Phyllis Cobbs
September 29, 2020