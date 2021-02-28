Brian Kirby Blancher
February 24, 2021
Brian Kirby Blancher, age 47, of Roanoke, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald "Doc" Blancher; grandparents, Charles and Ruby Blancher and Thomas and Georgia Kirby. Surviving are his daughter, Kaylee Jenkins; mother, Karen Kirby Blancher.
Services will be private with inurnment in Fair View Cemetery, Roanoke, Va. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 28, 2021.