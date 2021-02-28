Menu
Brian Kirby Blancher
Brian Kirby Blancher

February 24, 2021

Brian Kirby Blancher, age 47, of Roanoke, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald "Doc" Blancher; grandparents, Charles and Ruby Blancher and Thomas and Georgia Kirby. Surviving are his daughter, Kaylee Jenkins; mother, Karen Kirby Blancher.

Services will be private with inurnment in Fair View Cemetery, Roanoke, Va. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will miss you & our talks pal. I know you are in a better place.
Friend Chris
March 29, 2021
Brian was a devoted 49ers fan from Montana, Rice and Young. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing. Wishing him peace and happiness as he reunites with his father and grandparents in Heaven.
Jennifer Kerr
March 23, 2021
