Brian Kirby BlancherFebruary 24, 2021Brian Kirby Blancher, age 47, of Roanoke, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald "Doc" Blancher; grandparents, Charles and Ruby Blancher and Thomas and Georgia Kirby. Surviving are his daughter, Kaylee Jenkins; mother, Karen Kirby Blancher.Services will be private with inurnment in Fair View Cemetery, Roanoke, Va. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.