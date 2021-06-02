A. E. Grier & Sons Funeral & Cremation - Charlotte
2310 Statesvile Avenue
Charlotte, NC
Brian Harrison Davis
Brian Harrison Davis formerly of Roanoke, Va., died on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at home in Fort Mill, S.C. He was preceded in death by his father, Billie H. Davis.
Left to cherish his memories are his devoted wife, Joyce Davis of Fort Mill, S.C.; daughter, Stephanie V. Taylor of Taunton, Mass.; two sons, Sidney Lykes (Dana) of Renton, Wash., and Brian A. Davis (Katrice) of Fort Mill, S.C., nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; mother, Ruth (Pat) Davis of Charlotte, N.C.; three brothers, Sidney C. Davis of Arlington, Va., Billie E. Davis of Roanoke, Va., and Martin B. Davis (Robin) of Sandy Springs, Ga.; sister, Sylvia R. Johnson (Larry) of Clover, S.C.; uncle, Larry LeGrande of Roanoke, Va.; aunt, Pauline LeGrande of Apex, N.C., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021, 12 noon, at Our Lady of Consolation Parish Life Center, 1235 Badger Court, Charlotte, NC 28206.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to have found out the late date of the passing of Brian. My condolences to his family. I went to Roanoke Catholic High School with Brian. He was always such a first class gentleman and fun to be around. I last saw him last at our 50th class reunion. He will be missed. May he rest in peace.
Maureen Middlecamp Mason
School
January 16, 2022
Condolences to you and your family
Becky Anderson
June 6, 2021
A great classmate! A great gentleman. See you on the other side.
David Meador
School
June 6, 2021
Lori and Clima White
June 3, 2021
Southern Company Gas
June 3, 2021
You were the sweetest guy in our class. A true gentleman.
Patricia Henretta Hunt
School
June 2, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Brian's passing. He was in the Roanoke Catholic High School band with me and I always enjoyed his sense of humor. I last saw him at the class of '65 reunion and enjoyed talking with Joyce and him. He will be sorely missed. May God bless his family at this time.
Michael Bentley
School
June 2, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I am a high school classmate of Brian's from Roanoke Catholic. He was a fine man and I remember him fondly from our high school days. Please accept my condolences.