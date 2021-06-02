Brian Harrison Davis



Brian Harrison Davis formerly of Roanoke, Va., died on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at home in Fort Mill, S.C. He was preceded in death by his father, Billie H. Davis.



Left to cherish his memories are his devoted wife, Joyce Davis of Fort Mill, S.C.; daughter, Stephanie V. Taylor of Taunton, Mass.; two sons, Sidney Lykes (Dana) of Renton, Wash., and Brian A. Davis (Katrice) of Fort Mill, S.C., nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; mother, Ruth (Pat) Davis of Charlotte, N.C.; three brothers, Sidney C. Davis of Arlington, Va., Billie E. Davis of Roanoke, Va., and Martin B. Davis (Robin) of Sandy Springs, Ga.; sister, Sylvia R. Johnson (Larry) of Clover, S.C.; uncle, Larry LeGrande of Roanoke, Va.; aunt, Pauline LeGrande of Apex, N.C., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Services will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021, 12 noon, at Our Lady of Consolation Parish Life Center, 1235 Badger Court, Charlotte, NC 28206.



Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 2, 2021.