Brian Anthony LongJune 17, 2021Brian Anthony Long, age 52, a life-long resident of Blacksburg, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 17, 2021, after a courageous battle with metastatic kidney cancer.Brian leaves behind his loving wife of 28 years, Michelle T. Long; two sons, Colton Long and Billy Long; two daughters, Whitney Akers (Justin) and Josie Long; two grandsons, Connor and Sawyer Akers; his parents, Buford and Shirlene Long; brother, Robbie Long (Amanda); niece, Dana Long; and countless close friends.Brian was born in Radford, Va., on December 16, 1968. Brian was a hard-working man with many talents such as heavy equipment operator, concrete specialist, rock/brick mason, carpenter, farmer, and hunter. He was a dedicated friend to so very many, and taught his children many valuable life-long skills. He was a dedicated employee and retired concrete foreman of the Town of Blacksburg for nearly 21 years.Brian will be laid to rest on his farm in a hand-made cedar casket crafted by himself and his dear friend, Davy Price. Visitation with family and friends will be at 12 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at McCoy Funeral Home in Blacksburg, Va., followed by funeral service at 2 p.m., officiated by Pastor Jay Law. Burial following service at the Long family farm.