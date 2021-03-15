Saying farewell to our dear friend Brian is difficult. His smile and enthusiasm will never be forgotten. Brian loved everything and everyone. It was evident in his amazing photography. His dedication to the Smith Mountain Lake community appeared in many ways, through leadership, membership, committee involvement, assisting with events and causes to make the place we call home safe and thriving. His talents were endless. He was loved and admired. We will miss him. We extend our sincere condolences to Lisa and the Raub family.

Vicki & Tim Gardner March 15, 2021