Brian David Raub
August 5, 1953 - March 10, 2021
Brian David Raub, of Smith Mountain Lake, Va., previously, of Greenville, Pa. and Wynnewood, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, after a nine-month battle with rare duodenal cancer.
Born on August 5, 1953, in Grove City, Pa., Brian was the third of four sons born to Paul Lester Raub II, D.O. and Miriam Geraldine Smith Raub.
While Brian's accomplishments and marks on this world are numerous, his life's highlight reel remembers the daring "iron cradle" wrestler who became a nationwide top-50 wrestling senior (1971); the go-getter who managed Yale Banner Publications and formed one-half of the second-ever undergraduate married couple at Yale; the Harvard MBA and entrepreneur who founded A1Vacations.com
and eventually sold to HomeAway/VRBO (now Expedia); the world adventurer who tackled his bucket list with tenacious and no-holds-barred glee. And, most importantly – the devoted husband, adoring father and grandfather, and faithful friend who will be deeply missed. Brian led with heart, loved wholly, and lived with purpose. His unwavering strength of character, Christian faith, and moral insight drove a lifelong insistence on what's right over what's easy, on kindness without publicity, and on generosity toward neighbor and stranger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Lester Raub II and Miriam Smith Raub, and two of his brothers and best friends, Dr. Jeffrey D. Raub (d. 2004) and Paul L. Raub III (d. 2017). His spirit lives on in those who survive him, wife and lifelong best friend, Annalyse Callahan Raub (Lisa) of Smith Mountain Lake, Va.; daughter, Erin E. Raub and her husband, Fabián Cordero González, and grandson, Max C. Cordero Raub, of Santa Bárbara de Heredia, Costa Rica; and beloved brother, Dr. Daniel J. Raub and his wife, Linda Riley Raub, of Aurora, Ohio.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 15, 2021.