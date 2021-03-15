Menu
Brian David Raub
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
Brian David Raub

August 5, 1953 - March 10, 2021

Brian David Raub, of Smith Mountain Lake, Va., previously, of Greenville, Pa. and Wynnewood, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, after a nine-month battle with rare duodenal cancer.

Born on August 5, 1953, in Grove City, Pa., Brian was the third of four sons born to Paul Lester Raub II, D.O. and Miriam Geraldine Smith Raub.

While Brian's accomplishments and marks on this world are numerous, his life's highlight reel remembers the daring "iron cradle" wrestler who became a nationwide top-50 wrestling senior (1971); the go-getter who managed Yale Banner Publications and formed one-half of the second-ever undergraduate married couple at Yale; the Harvard MBA and entrepreneur who founded A1Vacations.com and eventually sold to HomeAway/VRBO (now Expedia); the world adventurer who tackled his bucket list with tenacious and no-holds-barred glee. And, most importantly – the devoted husband, adoring father and grandfather, and faithful friend who will be deeply missed. Brian led with heart, loved wholly, and lived with purpose. His unwavering strength of character, Christian faith, and moral insight drove a lifelong insistence on what's right over what's easy, on kindness without publicity, and on generosity toward neighbor and stranger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Lester Raub II and Miriam Smith Raub, and two of his brothers and best friends, Dr. Jeffrey D. Raub (d. 2004) and Paul L. Raub III (d. 2017). His spirit lives on in those who survive him, wife and lifelong best friend, Annalyse Callahan Raub (Lisa) of Smith Mountain Lake, Va.; daughter, Erin E. Raub and her husband, Fabián Cordero González, and grandson, Max C. Cordero Raub, of Santa Bárbara de Heredia, Costa Rica; and beloved brother, Dr. Daniel J. Raub and his wife, Linda Riley Raub, of Aurora, Ohio.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 15, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In Loving Memory of Brian David Raub. We honor Brian's love of life, family, and nature. His spirit and zest for living will always live on in our hearts. We'll always love you dear cousin. Comfort and love.

Alan, Patti, Alec and Families
Emerick Cousins Emerick, Miller, Tolpolar
Family
March 18, 2021

Alan, Patti, Alec and Families
Emerick Cousins Emerick, Miller, Tolpolar
Family
March 18, 2021
Alan, Patti, Alec and Families
March 18, 2021
Lisa
Lisa
We are so sorry for your loss. Brian was a good man and will be so missed by all. We will treasure the times we spent together at the SML BAHs. You and Brian got us started with A1 Vacations 25 years ago. God Bless, and take care.
Steve and Bonnie Coffman
Friend
March 16, 2021
Steve and Bonnie Coffman
Steve and Bonnie Coffman
Friend
March 16, 2021
Saying farewell to our dear friend Brian is difficult. His smile and enthusiasm will never be forgotten. Brian loved everything and everyone. It was evident in his amazing photography. His dedication to the Smith Mountain Lake community appeared in many ways, through leadership, membership, committee involvement, assisting with events and causes to make the place we call home safe and thriving. His talents were endless. He was loved and admired. We will miss him. We extend our sincere condolences to Lisa and the Raub family.
Vicki & Tim Gardner
March 15, 2021
Vicki & Tim Gardner
March 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results