Brian Smith
June 20, 1974 - March 16, 2021
Brian "Vern" Tyler Smith, 48, of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday March 16, 2021.
Brian graduated from Northside High School in 1993 and continued his education at East Tennessee State University, graduating in 1996. He was formerly employed by Chick-Fil-A and Best Buy of Roanoke. His hobbies included, golf, hunting and Tennessee Volunteers Football.
Surviving are his parents, Ray and Carolyn Smith of Daleville; daughter, Lauren Smith of Georgia; fiancee', Missy Gibson and her sons, Jordan and Dillon.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the SPCA or the American Cancer Society
.
"May Jesus Christ lead you by the hand and show you the way home" Love, Mom and Dad.
A celebraton of Brian's life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road, with Pastor Charles Briscoe officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, 366-0707.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 19, 2021.