Brian Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Brian Smith

June 20, 1974 - March 16, 2021

Brian "Vern" Tyler Smith, 48, of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday March 16, 2021.

Brian graduated from Northside High School in 1993 and continued his education at East Tennessee State University, graduating in 1996. He was formerly employed by Chick-Fil-A and Best Buy of Roanoke. His hobbies included, golf, hunting and Tennessee Volunteers Football.

Surviving are his parents, Ray and Carolyn Smith of Daleville; daughter, Lauren Smith of Georgia; fiancee', Missy Gibson and her sons, Jordan and Dillon.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the SPCA or the American Cancer Society.

"May Jesus Christ lead you by the hand and show you the way home" Love, Mom and Dad.

A celebraton of Brian's life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road, with Pastor Charles Briscoe officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, 366-0707.

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Funeral service
11:30a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Mar
20
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May the Lord give you strength in the lost of your son.
Richard and Pat Weeks
March 19, 2021
So very sorry for you Ray and Carolyn. You are and have been in my prayers.
Cecil Wolfe
March 19, 2021
