Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bronwyn Catlett "Bonnie" Bishop
Bronwyn "Bonnie" Catlett Bishop

Bronwyn "Bonnie" Catlett Bishop, 66, of Roanoke, Virginia, lost her battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her father, Willie T. Catlett; mother, Bertha Tomlin Lawrence; stepfather, Richard L. Lawrence; and sister, Jane Bailey.

Surviving are her son, Jason Kent Davis; brother-in-law, William Bailey; stepsister, Diane Lynham and spouse, John; and stepbrother, Richard Lawrence and spouse, Alice.

A celebration of Bonnie's life will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Lotz Funeral Home Roanoke, 1001 Franklin Road SW, Roanoke, VA 24016, with Pastor Jeff Gardner officiating.

The family request face coverings to be worn.

Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Lotz Funeral Home
1001 Franklin Road SW, Roanoke, VA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.