Bronwyn "Bonnie" Catlett Bishop
Bronwyn "Bonnie" Catlett Bishop, 66, of Roanoke, Virginia, lost her battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her father, Willie T. Catlett; mother, Bertha Tomlin Lawrence; stepfather, Richard L. Lawrence; and sister, Jane Bailey.
Surviving are her son, Jason Kent Davis; brother-in-law, William Bailey; stepsister, Diane Lynham and spouse, John; and stepbrother, Richard Lawrence and spouse, Alice.
A celebration of Bonnie's life will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Lotz Funeral Home Roanoke, 1001 Franklin Road SW, Roanoke, VA 24016, with Pastor Jeff Gardner officiating.
The family request face coverings to be worn.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 26, 2021.