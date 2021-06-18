Brook Whitehurst
June 14, 2021
Brooks Morris Whitehurst, P.E., D.Sc. passed from this life on Monday, June 14, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Carolyn; his son, Garnett B. Whitehurst, Ph.D. New Bern, N.C.; daughter, Anita Southard, M.Ed. Richmond, Va.; son, Robert M. Whitehurst, MD (Debra Clapp) Roanoke, Va.; his granddaughter, Rebecca Kaplan, Ph.D. (Marcus) Norfolk, Va., and grandson, David Whitehurst Philadelphia, Pa.; his great-grandchildren, Adrian Kaplan and Oliver Kaplan; and finally, his goddaughters, Cristie Edwards Prescott, Ph.D. (Baxter Springs, Kan.), Abigail Baxter, Ph.D. (Richmond, Va.), and Clara Ervin Millsaps, Ph.D. (Moravian Falls, N.C.). He was predeceased by his Father, David Brooks Whitehurst, Mother Bessie Ann Lowry, his sister, Anne Page Kirkpatrick, and his favorite friend, Hobbs. The family would like to express its gratitude to a special friend Dana Mahoney, for her help and friendship to Brooks and Carolyn.
Dr. Whitehurst was born in Reading, Pa. and graduated from Wytheville High School in Wytheville, Va. He entered the College of Engineering at Virginia Polytechnic and State University (VPI) where he received his BS in Chemical Engineering and met his wife, Carolyn. His 70-year journey as an engineer would begin in east Tennessee at American Enka producing rayon fibers, continue at Virginia Carolina Chemicals in Richmond, Va. working on phosphorus compounds and phosphate cements, then at Texaco Experiment Inc. in Richmond, Va. working on boron fibers. In 1966 he would join the phosphate operations at Texas Gulf Sulfur Company working on production of phosphoric acid and poly phosphoric acids used in fertilizer manufacture. He was an invited speaker to companies in eastern Europe presenting papers related to manufacturing of poly phosphoric acids. In 1981 he would form a business of his own and began working on specialty products for agriculture and cement manufacturing. He continued the specialty chemicals work for almost 40 years during which time he would aid domestic and foreign organizations with production of specialty products. During the latter part of his career, he would work on products for the reduction in nitrogen loss from urea fertilizers. Dr. Whitehurst holds numerous U.S. and foreign patents in phosphates, cements, chelating agents, and as a co-inventor of products for control of volatile nitrogen losses.
Dr. Whitehurst served on a special task force on Education for Governor Jim Hunt. He taught solar energy technology for several community colleges in North Carolina. He has always had special interest in education and aided four graduate students with time, advice, research assistance, encouragement and support that aided in their acquisition of doctoral degrees. He served as an advisor to the students in the Wood Enterprise Institute within the College of Natural Resources at his alma matter; the summer entrepreneurship programs at Roanoke College; and advisor and honorary board member for the Roanoke Valley Children's Choir. In recognition of his advisory work for students and scientific accomplishments he was awarded the honorary degree of Doctor of Science by Roanoke College.
He is recognized by many friends and colleagues for sharing his talent and insight as a special friend, generator of ideas for exploration, and encouragement for exploration by research scientist's, young entrepreneurs, and scientists. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be considered to one of the following: The Whitehurst Honors Program at Barton College, College of Natural Resources Wood Enterprise Institute at Virginia Tech, the general scholarship fund at Roanoke College, or the Roanoke Valley Children's Choir.
