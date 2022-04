Bruce Errett Booth Jr.March 28, 1948 - March 30, 2022Bruce Errett Booth Jr., of Salem, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the age of 74. A Celebration of Life is to be held at Community Church in Salem, Virginia, 11 a.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, with the family receiving friends one hour prior. The celebration will be officiated by Pastor Tom McCracken III.