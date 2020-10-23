Menu
Bruce Robert Still Briggs
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
BRIGGS

Bruce Robert Still

August 15, 1937

October 19, 2020

Bruce Robert Still Briggs, 83, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Born in New York City on August 15, 1937, to John and Edith Briggs, he is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jo Ann Neighbors Briggs; his children, Bruce Robert "Rob" Still Briggs II (Mary K.), Gretchen Ann Briggs Bower (John), and Virginia "Ginny" Griffith Briggs Smith (Travis); and his grandchildren, Bruce Robert (Bert) Still Briggs III, John Scott Bower, Nicole Caroline Bower, Mara Katherine Ann Briggs, Murphy Alan Surls Smith, and Delaney Elizabeth Smith.

Mr. Briggs attended Roanoke College (BA '60). He served in the United States Army and was discharged with the rank of Sgt. 1st Class, E-7. He was a probation officer in the Roanoke Juvenile Court Service and a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church (Salem). He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America and an avid fan of the Salem minor league teams.

A private memorial service was held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 42 East Main St., Salem, VA 24153. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.


Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke
