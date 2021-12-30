Menu
Bruce Wayne Thompson
Bruce Wayne Thompson

December 24, 2021

Bruce Wayne Thompson, age 66, of Suffolk, Va., was a beloved father, grandfather, and brother. He left this world and entered into glory on Christmas Eve, 2021.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Christ The King Presbyterian Church, 2335 Electric Rd Roanoke, VA 24018. A memorial service will also be planned in Suffolk at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Westminster Reformed Presbyterian Church missions fund (wrpca.org, 3488 Godwin Blvd. Suffolk, VA 23434). R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, Downtown Suffolk Chapel is serving the family. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com. Please visit website for full obituary.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Christ The King Presbyterian Church
2335 Electric Rd, Roanoke, VA
1 Entry
Sorry for the loss of dad. I know the family will miss him greatly. Also for the loss of your grandmother Betty. Bruce and W.C. Harvell you may not know kin. Remember all the good he gave to life. He will be missed greatly. The last time I saw him was with Betty. Prayers for all of you. Gale live in Suffolk.
Gale Harvell
Family
January 1, 2022
