Bruce Wayne Thompson
December 24, 2021
Bruce Wayne Thompson, age 66, of Suffolk, Va., was a beloved father, grandfather, and brother. He left this world and entered into glory on Christmas Eve, 2021.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Christ The King Presbyterian Church, 2335 Electric Rd Roanoke, VA 24018. A memorial service will also be planned in Suffolk at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Westminster Reformed Presbyterian Church missions fund (wrpca.org
, 3488 Godwin Blvd. Suffolk, VA 23434). R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, Downtown Suffolk Chapel is serving the family.
. Please visit website for full obituary.
