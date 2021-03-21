Menu
Buffy Marie Anderson
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Buffy Marie Anderson

September 18, 1970 - March 17, 2021

Buffy Marie Anderson, 50, passed away at her home in New River, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Survivors include her parents, James Sr. and Wanda Anderson; brother, James A. Anderson Jr.; uncles and aunts, Michael and Carlotta Lewis, and Wendell and Sylvia Anderson; aunt and uncle, Jeanette and Joe Sheffey; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be private at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford.

The family would like to thank Carilion Hospice and Blue Ridge Cancer Care for all their care and kindness to our family.

The Anderson family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
47 Entries
Wishing you strength and comfort through this difficult time.
Cheryl Young-Dickerson
Family
April 13, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. My the love and support of family and friends help ease your sorrow.
Jeanette Sarver
Acquaintance
April 12, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I knew Buffy in school. My prayers for your peace. God bless.
Patricia Hendricks
Classmate
April 9, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Buffy. Praying for peace and strength that only our God can give and I pray that His goodness fills any emptiness in your heart! Love you all!
Detra Jones & Family
March 23, 2021
She will truly be missed. We are praying for the family
Wallis Brown
Friend
March 22, 2021
Dearest Wanda,Chuckie, James and family,
From all of us; Me, Jack,Detra,& Johnna our deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers .” Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not upon your own understanding.”
God’s peace be with you.
Jack & Victoria Snell
Friend
March 22, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Vernon Flinchum
March 22, 2021
Eddie and Tammy Ferguson
Family
March 22, 2021
We send our deepest sympathy and prayers that God will comfort your hearts during your time of loss
Jerome and Hazel Taylor
Neighbor
March 22, 2021
Condolences from the Shirley Harvey and family, Blakes, Jones, Pettus families!!
Teresa Blake
Friend
March 22, 2021
With our deepest love and sympathy. Our prayers are with you all.
( Cousins: Barbara, Kin, Janet and families)
Richard Lawrence
Family
March 22, 2021
Sending prayers for you all during this difficult time and trusting His healing hands will be with you all.
Tammy and Tim Windle
Friend
March 21, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss and know that during this difficult time we are praying for you all. May you be comforted by the love of family and friends.
TJ and Pam Snell
Family
March 21, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Dolores Snell
Friend
March 21, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
We send prayers and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Buffy Anderson. ❤
~ Theodore & Phuong Page
Theodore Page
Friend
March 21, 2021
I'm So Sorry For You And The Family You Leave Behind You Always Had A Kind Word And I Knew You For 13 Years May You Be With THE MOST HIGH And HIS SON JESUS I Know You Are In A Better Place Blessings And Prayers For You're Family Dear Buffy.
STERLING BARTOS
Friend
March 20, 2021
You are not alone in your sorrow. You will always be in our thoughts and prayers. Wishing God's comfort and care upon you all.
Ellen Brown
Family
March 20, 2021
May the love of God surround you and grant you comfort during this challenging and difficult time. May the love of family and friends be with you all. In loving memory of a wonderful soul.
Tony Ferguson
Family
March 20, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Alfonso and Noma Walker
March 19, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. My sincere condolences to the family.
Brenda Blake Arrington
March 19, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Heaven has gained a precious Angel.
Our love and prayers are with you all.
Kathy and Freddie Bishop,
Amy and Eric Berry,
Becky Bishop
Kathy Bishop
Friend
March 19, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Sending my Condolences and Heartfelt Sympathy to you all.
It was a pleasure working with Buffy at Hubbell Lighting.
Always serious in what she did.
Eulalia Mills
Friend
March 19, 2021
Sorry for your lost.
From the family of Butch Anderson family
March 19, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Eric Underwood
Friend
March 19, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. We will always be grateful to Buffy for her attentive and caring attitude toward our parents, and how as their neighbor she provided them with friendship and reassurance. We will fondly remember her as someone who often took time to chat with Mom and Dad and assist them whenever or however she could. We are saddened by her passing.
The Lee Family
Family
March 19, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Ivan and Lisa Snell
Family
March 19, 2021
Buffy, you will be truley missed my friend. Fly high homegirl until we meet again ❤
Richard Taylor
Friend
March 19, 2021
So sorry to hear about Buffy. My deepest sympathies.
Bob Underwood
Friend
March 19, 2021
Our condolences, we are so sorry for your loss. Will be praying for your family.
Ernest and Charlotte Hodge
Friend
March 19, 2021
Anderson Family May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Sonya Walker
Friend
March 19, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Cindy Peek
March 19, 2021
Wanda and family so sorry for your loss our thoughts and prayers are with you all. God Bless you all.
Mozel D. & Ronnie Wade
March 19, 2021
I only got to see and talk to you and your mom in the store, but I enjoyed you both every single time, enjoy heaven
Libby Robinson
Acquaintance
March 18, 2021
My sincere and fervent prayers are with the family in this time of grief.
Theron Calfee
Friend
March 18, 2021
So very sorry Wanda to hear of Buffy’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Mary Lee Saul
Neighbor
March 18, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Marie Walker Family
March 18, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Dana Austin
March 18, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will love you and miss you always.
Tom Hylton
Friend
March 18, 2021
So sorry to hear about Buffy! Our sincere condolences.
Praying for peace and comfort during this difficult time.
George and Vonetta Moore
March 18, 2021
Praying for comfort during this most difficult time.
Romunda Santos
Friend
March 18, 2021
Deepest sympathy to you and the family. Praying for your comfort during this time.

Kathleen and Denita Goodw
Kathleen Goodw
Friend
March 18, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of this loss. She was an amazing lady and she will be missed greatly. My condolences to her family during this difficult time, the community won't be the same without her.
Andrea Teague Welker
Friend
March 18, 2021
Go rest high an it was nice working with you at korona candles
Matthew an kim Jackson
Coworker
March 18, 2021
Wanna and James, I am so very sorry for your loss. I can't imagine your grief. Please know that I will keep you and your family in prayer. God Bless.
Ralph Dobbins
Friend
March 18, 2021
Beautiful soul - inside and out. Godspeed for her peaceful transition. New River, Va. has lost another heartbeat.
Bernita Gilliam
Family
March 18, 2021
My heart is broken for her family. Prayers of love and peace for the family and for her classmates. I will never forget her
Traci Nelson
Classmate
March 18, 2021
I am truly sorry for your loss, I will be praying for the family! God Bless!
Missy Mayweather
March 18, 2021
