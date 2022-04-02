"Bernie" Burnart Richerson Hall Jr.



On the evening of March 31, 2022, "Bernie" Burnart Richerson Hall Jr. passed away of a sudden heart attack. Born on October 30, 1949, he was "BR" and Mary Hall's middle child of five brothers. He was raised in Roanoke and Botetourt County. Bernie was an Appalachian State University alum and proudly attended Virginia Tech. Married to the love of his life, Bobbi Jo, they raised their only son, "Trey" Burnart Richerson Hall III. Together, Bernie and Bobbi Jo lived a life full of traveling, music, and mountain living.



Though Bernie wore many hats (mostly Stetsons), working as a teacher, leather craftsman, and plumber, Bernie was an innovative business-owning entrepreneur. He also handbuilt his Botetourt County home and pridefully provided for his family.



Bernie believed in balance, so there was play to accompany his hard work. Even as a child, Bernie was a talented singer. His elementary choir teacher taught him to yodel. Picking up the guitar, Bernie was a torch-carrier of American folk music. Learning traditional songs and bluegrass classics, he went to festivals and participated in the Galax Old Time Fiddler's Convention, placing in the Folk Song competition. Bernie and Bobbi Jo shared a love for music and danced from square dances to ballroom jazz nights. They had a rhythm that only love can embody. At 72, Bernie even recorded a full-length album, "Bernie Yodelin' Hall - Blue Ridge Mountain Yodel." Bernie was also a lifelong motorcycle enthusiast. He rode Harleys ranging from a Sportster, Heritage Softtail, and his current Screaming Eagle.



Bernie was foremost a loving husband and the most supportive and facilitative father. His love was felt by anyone who met him and his spirit will live on eternally. He is survived by wife, Bobbi Jo; son, Trey; in-laws, Judy Fisher and Tina and David Nolan; brothers, Richard, Larry, Frank, and Bobby; lifelong friend, Harry St Clair, and innumerable friends and family.



The viewing will be held at Rader Funeral Home in Daleville, Va., on Sunday, April 3, 2022, from 1 until 3 p.m. The funeral service will be held directly after the viewing at 3 p.m.



Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 2, 2022.