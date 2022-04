Buster Jackson Mullins Sr.December 10, 2020Buster Jackson Mullins Sr., 81, of Roanoke passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020.The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 13, 2020 from 2 until 4 p.m. at Lotz Funeral Home, 1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com