C. Stephen "Squeaky" Snead
February 25, 2021
C. Stephen Snead, 88, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021, with his family by his side. He stated during his brief illness that he had enjoyed a good life and career and was ready to go.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Lucy Snead, and siblings, John, Gordon, Doris, and Mildred.
He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Naomi Fitzpatrick Snead; stepchildren, Alan Wright of Roanoke, Penny Cook of Westfield, Indiana, and Suzanne Wade of Santa Fe, New Mexico; nephews, Jerry and Jeffrey English, David, Mike, and Glenn Snead; nieces, Amy Williams and Jan Snead; special great-niece, Danielle; godson, Scott Proffitt; sisters-in-law and-brothers-in-law, Carolyn and Willie Weaver, Sharon and David Shank, Margaret Bowen, Lois Fitzpatrick, Betty Kelly, and Diane Leach. He is also survived by numerous close friends and neighbors.
Squeaky graduated from William Fleming High School and Embry-Riddle Flight School. He proudly served as a corpsman in the United States Navy. He became a licensed pilot and flew for TWA over 30 years, retiring as captain. After retirement he enjoyed being a member of the Quiet Birds.
In their young years, he and his brother, Gordon, raced stock cars in early NASCAR with the Wood brothers on just about every track in Virginia and the Carolinas. Their photo is displayed in the Wood Brothers Museum.
He also got pleasure from helping others. He would do anything he could for a family member or any of his many friends. He would take them to doctors' appointments, drive across town to repair a leaky toilet or deliver a favorite meal to a widow, and would never accept payment. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.
We would like to thank the staff of Gentle Shepherd Hospice and dear friends for their compassionate care of our beloved Squeaky.
The funeral service will be conducted at 12 Noon on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel officiated by the Rev. Willie Weaver. Burial will follow at Fair View Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Masks and social distancing will be appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Gentle Shepherd Hospice or to Angels of Assisi. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2021.