C. Stephen "Squeaky" Snead
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
C. Stephen "Squeaky" Snead

February 25, 2021

C. Stephen Snead, 88, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021, with his family by his side. He stated during his brief illness that he had enjoyed a good life and career and was ready to go.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Lucy Snead, and siblings, John, Gordon, Doris, and Mildred.

He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Naomi Fitzpatrick Snead; stepchildren, Alan Wright of Roanoke, Penny Cook of Westfield, Indiana, and Suzanne Wade of Santa Fe, New Mexico; nephews, Jerry and Jeffrey English, David, Mike, and Glenn Snead; nieces, Amy Williams and Jan Snead; special great-niece, Danielle; godson, Scott Proffitt; sisters-in-law and-brothers-in-law, Carolyn and Willie Weaver, Sharon and David Shank, Margaret Bowen, Lois Fitzpatrick, Betty Kelly, and Diane Leach. He is also survived by numerous close friends and neighbors.

Squeaky graduated from William Fleming High School and Embry-Riddle Flight School. He proudly served as a corpsman in the United States Navy. He became a licensed pilot and flew for TWA over 30 years, retiring as captain. After retirement he enjoyed being a member of the Quiet Birds.

In their young years, he and his brother, Gordon, raced stock cars in early NASCAR with the Wood brothers on just about every track in Virginia and the Carolinas. Their photo is displayed in the Wood Brothers Museum.

He also got pleasure from helping others. He would do anything he could for a family member or any of his many friends. He would take them to doctors' appointments, drive across town to repair a leaky toilet or deliver a favorite meal to a widow, and would never accept payment. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.

We would like to thank the staff of Gentle Shepherd Hospice and dear friends for their compassionate care of our beloved Squeaky.

The funeral service will be conducted at 12 Noon on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel officiated by the Rev. Willie Weaver. Burial will follow at Fair View Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Masks and social distancing will be appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Gentle Shepherd Hospice or to Angels of Assisi. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.


Published by Roanoke Times from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd. , Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s North Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will forever be grateful for the kindness and help he gave to me many years ago. He was surely one of a kind.
Zac(Kim) Lineberry
March 3, 2021
Friends for Eighty Years, shared many good times. You will be surly missed by me and many others.
Jim Proffitt
March 2, 2021
Our prayers are with Naomi and the rest of the family.
Wally and Ronnie Niccolls
March 1, 2021
Naomi, thoughts and prayers to you and your family. I sure will miss Steve coming over and helping my mom and dad, he was very good to them and I´m very appreciative of that. RIP Steve
Brian Dietrich
February 28, 2021
We were so sorry to hear about the passing of Squeaky. He was truly a great man and one of the nicest people we had the pleasure to call a friend. We will truly miss him.
Ronnie $ Wally Niccolls
February 28, 2021
Aunt Naomi and family we are so sorry for your loss. I wish we could be there with you in this time of sorrow. We are praying for you and sending love your way.
Robyn and Julian Smith
February 27, 2021
Naomi, My thoughts and prayers are with you during your time of loss. In the days ahead I pray that God will give you comfort, strength, peace and that your family and friends will surround you with lots of love. May this time of grief also be a time to appreciate and celebrate the life you shared with Squeaky. May your memories of Squeaky always keep him alive in your heart!! God's blessings and love , Sandy Nichols
Sandra Nichols
February 27, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Mike and Cindy Ewen
February 27, 2021
