Naomi, My thoughts and prayers are with you during your time of loss. In the days ahead I pray that God will give you comfort, strength, peace and that your family and friends will surround you with lots of love. May this time of grief also be a time to appreciate and celebrate the life you shared with Squeaky. May your memories of Squeaky always keep him alive in your heart!! God's blessings and love , Sandy Nichols

Sandra Nichols February 27, 2021