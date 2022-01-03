Menu
Calvin J. Martin
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Calvin J. Martin

December 31, 2021

Calvin J. Martin, 96, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marshall Martin; his mother, Ruth Martin Reynolds; his three brothers, Marvin Martin, Bobby Martin, and Eldridge "Brownie" Reynolds; and his wife of 74 years, Bernice A. Martin.

Surviving are his daughter, Dr. Carolyn Gwaltney (Bill), and sisters, Jean Veirs and Shirley Burke.

Calvin was the owner of M & M Garage in Roanoke, Va. He served as a pilot in the United States Army Air Corps and retired as a Major in the U.S. Air Force Reserves.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Oakey's South Chapel with Pastor Dan Rudy officiating. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.


Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey's South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Jan
4
Service
10:00a.m.
Oakey's South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, VA
