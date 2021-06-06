Calvin W. Powers
June 3, 2021
Calvin W. Powers, 91, of Vinton, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
He was a son of the late Guy and Vera Powers of Bedford County and was preceded in death by his loving wife, Louise, and brothers, J. Henry and Macon Powers.
Calvin is survived by his beloved daughter, Judy Sutton and husband, Ted; his cherished grandchildren, Michael (Amanda), Brian (Megan) and Brittany Sutton; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Ethan and Kara; and many nieces and nephews.
He was a member of Vinton Baptist Church and most recently attended Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church.
Calvin was a self-made man, soft-of-heart and hardworking. Early in his career, he was employed by Sears. Later he became the founder of Powers Fence Company, Guard Rail, The Carpet Shops and Atlantic Fasteners. Real estate revitalization as a means to bring back downtown vitality was very dear to him. His impact can be seen in the revitalization of the Stone Printing, Peoples, Heironimus, Lazarus, American Chemical and Sears Town buildings. Over the years he helped many friends to establish businesses and generously supported many causes. He was recognized for his contributions as a businessman by many different organizations, including being honored as boss of the year and was given the key to the city.
Calvin was a wonderful and generous husband, father, and grandfather and had many treasured friends. He was greatly loved and cherished and will be forever in our hearts.
A Funeral Service celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Thrasher Memorial United Church with the Rev. B. Failes officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton, Va. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Masks and social distancing would be appreciated at the visitation and the service.
For those who would like to honor Calvin's memory, in lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to Vinton Baptist Church or to Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 6, 2021.