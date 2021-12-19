Menu
Calvin Elmo Stamper
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
Calvin Elmo Stamper

January 25, 1943 - December 16, 2021

Calvin Elmo Stamper of Rocky Mount, left this world peacefully after a brave fight with cancer. He served proudly in the United States Army, loved spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids, loved going to the lake, fishing, yard sales and flea markets.

Calvin leaves behind to cherish his memory, granddaughter, Candy Lee Campbell of Callaway; four great-granddaughters, Keri, Ora, Jade, and Sara; great-grandson, Hunter; sister, Betty Blankenship (Bill); and several nieces and nephews.

Thank you to everyone who said prayers, offered kind words and emotional support during this time.

Arrangements are private by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home and Crematory, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, VA 24151

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry to hear of Calvin's passing. Our prayers are with all the family. Sending love and hugs to all.
Rita Stamper Shepherd
Family
December 21, 2021
