Calvin Elmo StamperJanuary 25, 1943 - December 16, 2021Calvin Elmo Stamper of Rocky Mount, left this world peacefully after a brave fight with cancer. He served proudly in the United States Army, loved spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids, loved going to the lake, fishing, yard sales and flea markets.Calvin leaves behind to cherish his memory, granddaughter, Candy Lee Campbell of Callaway; four great-granddaughters, Keri, Ora, Jade, and Sara; great-grandson, Hunter; sister, Betty Blankenship (Bill); and several nieces and nephews.Thank you to everyone who said prayers, offered kind words and emotional support during this time.Arrangements are private by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home and Crematory, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, VA 24151