Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carey A. Lytle
Carey A. Lytle

Carey A. Lytle, age 65, formerly of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021, in Baltimore, Md.

Survivors are Mrs. Margaret Richardson, mother; five sisters and two brothers, all of Roanoke, Va., and a host of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in Roanoke at a later date.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My big brother was one of a kind the Lord broke the mold when He finished making Carey, he was very outspoken but straight to the point, I'll miss our conversations late at night, he was he always kept it real with me, he was funny, I'll miss you so much but I know in my heart that you were set free so let your spirit sore like a bird, someday we will see each other and we will rejoice in that day,
Barbara Richardson
March 14, 2021
You have my deepest sympathy for the loss of your loved one. I thought about Carey for years and about 2 years ago, we chatted on Facebook. We were high school classmates.
Janet A. McClain
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results