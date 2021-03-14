My big brother was one of a kind the Lord broke the mold when He finished making Carey, he was very outspoken but straight to the point, I'll miss our conversations late at night, he was he always kept it real with me, he was funny, I'll miss you so much but I know in my heart that you were set free so let your spirit sore like a bird, someday we will see each other and we will rejoice in that day,

Barbara Richardson March 14, 2021