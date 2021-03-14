To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
My big brother was one of a kind the Lord broke the mold when He finished making Carey, he was very outspoken but straight to the point, I'll miss our conversations late at night, he was he always kept it real with me, he was funny, I'll miss you so much but I know in my heart that you were set free so let your spirit sore like a bird, someday we will see each other and we will rejoice in that day,
Barbara Richardson
March 14, 2021
You have my deepest sympathy for the loss of your loved one. I thought about Carey for years and about 2 years ago, we chatted on Facebook. We were high school classmates.