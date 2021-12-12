Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carl Attison Bishop
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Carl Attison Bishop

Carl Attison Bishop, 97, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Georgette Schaefer Bishop of Martinsville, Va.; two daughters, Linda M. Bishop of Roanoke, Va., and Karen Y. Beck and husband, Leslie, of Anderson, S.C.; and one son, Richard W. Bishop and wife, Ann, of Midlothian, Va. He is also survived by one grandson, one great-grandson, and a sister.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services with Minister Lee Ashley officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held at Roselawn Burial Park.

The family requests memorial donations be made to the Martinsville/Henry County SPCA, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy., Martinsville, VA 24112.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Bishop family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road P.O. Box 5501, Martinsville, VA
Dec
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road P.O. Box 5501, Martinsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Praying for God to comfort you and your Mother.
Carolyn Otterman
Family
December 13, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Praying for peace and comfort.
The Walsh Family
December 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results