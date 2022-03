Carl C. CahoonCarl C. Cahoon, 85, of Fincastle, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021.Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. TODAY, Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Hwy, Buchanan, VA 24066. 540-254-3000 or Online at www.botetourtuneralhome.com