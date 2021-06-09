Carl J. "CJ" Clingenpeel Jr.
June 5, 2021
Carl J. "CJ" Clingenpeel Jr., 57, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Roanoke Valley SPCA. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 9, 2021.