To the family of Carl Clingenpeel Jr., My wife and I lived in Roanoke County between 1982 and 1988. During part of the time we lived there, I worked with Carl as a security guard at Friendship Manor in Roanoke. I was sorry to hear of Carl's death. Take care and best wishes to all of Carl's family and friends. Ron Smith Chesterfield, VA

Ron Smith Other June 9, 2021