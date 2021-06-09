Menu
Carl J. "Cj" Clingenpeel Jr.
Carl J. "CJ" Clingenpeel Jr.

June 5, 2021

Carl J. "CJ" Clingenpeel Jr., 57, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Roanoke Valley SPCA. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey's North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Jun
11
Service
12:00p.m.
Oakey's North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
To the family of Carl Clingenpeel Jr., My wife and I lived in Roanoke County between 1982 and 1988. During part of the time we lived there, I worked with Carl as a security guard at Friendship Manor in Roanoke. I was sorry to hear of Carl's death. Take care and best wishes to all of Carl's family and friends. Ron Smith Chesterfield, VA
Ron Smith
Other
June 9, 2021
