Carl W. Crotts
January 1, 1934 - January 6, 2022
Carl Wallace Crotts, 88, of Salem passed away on January 6, 2022. Carl was one of nine children born to the late Rex and Lena Crotts. He is survived by two daughters, Anne Elizabeth (Beth) Cranston, of Roanoke, and Carole Rich of Aiken, South Carolina; his long-time, loving companion, Betty Steineke, of Roanoke, as well as one grandson, Zachary Cranston (Lisa), of Roanoke.
Carl was a veteran having proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from General Electric with over 30 years of service. In his younger years, Carl enjoyed coaching little league football and working on cars with his brothers at Crotts' garage in Salem. Later in life, Carl became active in the American Legion and the Moose Lodge, enjoyed playing golf with his friends, gardening, reading, and spending time with his beloved dogs. He attended Oakland Baptist Church. Carl will be remembered as a good man who loved his family, a good friend to many, and he always had a story to make you laugh. He will be missed.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 13, 2022, from 1 until 2 p.m., in the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home with a service to follow at 2 p.m. Pastor Scott Hamilton will officiate.
In lieu of flowers and to honor Carl's love of dogs, the family requests donations be made to Angels of Assisi, 415 Campbell Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24016, or at angelsofassisi.org
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 11, 2022.