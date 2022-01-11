Menu
Carl W. Crotts
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Carl W. Crotts

January 1, 1934 - January 6, 2022

Carl Wallace Crotts, 88, of Salem passed away on January 6, 2022. Carl was one of nine children born to the late Rex and Lena Crotts. He is survived by two daughters, Anne Elizabeth (Beth) Cranston, of Roanoke, and Carole Rich of Aiken, South Carolina; his long-time, loving companion, Betty Steineke, of Roanoke, as well as one grandson, Zachary Cranston (Lisa), of Roanoke.

Carl was a veteran having proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from General Electric with over 30 years of service. In his younger years, Carl enjoyed coaching little league football and working on cars with his brothers at Crotts' garage in Salem. Later in life, Carl became active in the American Legion and the Moose Lodge, enjoyed playing golf with his friends, gardening, reading, and spending time with his beloved dogs. He attended Oakland Baptist Church. Carl will be remembered as a good man who loved his family, a good friend to many, and he always had a story to make you laugh. He will be missed.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 13, 2022, from 1 until 2 p.m., in the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home with a service to follow at 2 p.m. Pastor Scott Hamilton will officiate.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Carl's love of dogs, the family requests donations be made to Angels of Assisi, 415 Campbell Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24016, or at angelsofassisi.org.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Jan
13
Service
2:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss. He was a great caring man and will be missed.
Jeanette Barnard
January 13, 2022
Carl was a true gentleman who was always smiling and made you feel good while talking and laughing with him. To his family keep those beautiful memories of him in your heart where they will always remain.
Betty Anderson
Friend
January 11, 2022
Carl was a good man. He coached us in pee wee football when we were attending East Salem Elementary. He was always patient and encouraging. Good memories. Condolences to Carl's family.
Stephen Hanson
January 11, 2022
