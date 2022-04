May God bless you and kept you Brother Carl. I will always remember you and your wife greeting me when I entered the church on Sunday morning! Thank you for becoming a part of the Pilgrim Baptist Church Family. To his loving wife, may God comfort and give you peace. I can not imagine how you feel, but God knows and cares. He is at peace, no toils, no pain and no tears! He is done with the trouble of this world and has a mansion in Heaven! Well done Brother Carl, well done!

Deacon Troy A. Eichelberger & Family Friend March 15, 2021