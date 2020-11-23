Carl Lynwood Vest
Carl Lynwood Vest, 85, of the White Gate community, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born in White Gate, on January 16, 1935, the son of the late Edward Sheffey and Sadie Mustard Vest.
Carl was a member of Mt Zion United Methodist Church and enjoyed his daily devotions, reading the bible and listening to string music. He was very talented and had a wealth of wisdom. He loved his family, keeping the home place going and having a place for his family to be together. He was a life time farmer and enjoyed the peace and tranquility of his farm. He was devoted to his family's funeral business and was an asset to the business right up until his death. He was a gentle and kind man and will be greatly missed by those who loved him.
Left to cherish his memory are his brothers and sister-in-law, Nelson Vest, Louis and Deborah Vest, and Jimmie Vest; his sisters and brother-in-law, May Dell and Wayne McPeak and Ann Sutphin; many special nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.
Strictly following the current government mandates, a public visitation will be held Monday, November 23, 2020, at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, White Gate, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. where masks are required and a limited occupancy of 25 persons at a time. Funeral services will be private with Charlie Henderson officiating. Public graveside rites will follow at the Stinson Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Carl's honor to the Poplar Hill Fire Department, c/o Mike Talbert, 725 Walkers Creek Valley Rd., Pearisburg, VA 24134.
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home is caring for their beloved brother, avestandsons.com
, (540) 921-2985.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 23, 2020.