Carl Odell Martin
May 5, 1932 - January 1, 2022
Carl Odell Martin, 89, of Wirtz, Virginia, passed away peacefully at his home with his family at his side on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
He is survived by his children, Carol Bailey (David), Marvin Martin (Pam), and Billy Martin (Debbie); grandchildren, Scott Bailey (Molly), Kristin Baronciani (Jason), Jonathan Martin, Jason Martin, Courtney Williams (Erik), Brittany Stanley (Steven), Rachel Martin, and Ashley Martin; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Darlene Sweeney (Sheldon); and his beloved dog, Pepper. Other family members are sisters-in-law, Yvonne Coleman (Pete) and Helga Martin; brother-in-law, Woody Flowers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carl was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Martha R. Martin; parents, John W. and Irma B. Martin; brother, C.W. Martin; and sister, Bevelene Flowers.
Carl worked as an electrician for Varney Electric Company for 40 years. He lived on Smith Mountain Lake for many years, enjoying boating, swimming, fishing, and water skiing. Carl looked forward to fall for deer hunting with his sons and grandchildren. He taught his children how to play cribbage when they were young. Carl was always ready to play a game with his children and grandchildren, nearly always winning.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with the Rev. Chris Kingery officiating. Interment to follow at Franklin Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 5, 2022.