Carl Maurice Saunders Sr.
March 6, 1925 - March 21, 2022
Carl Maurice Saunders Sr., age 97, of Wirtz, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Poland officiating. Interment will follow in the Brown-Saunders Family Cemetery at the home. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 12:30 p.m. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home 62 VA Market Place Drive (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road) Rocky Mount. www.connerbowman.com
(540) 334-5151
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 23, 2022.