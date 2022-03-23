Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carl Maurice Saunders Sr.
1925 - 2022
BORN
1925
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Conner Bowman Funeral Home - Virginia Market Pl.
62 Virginia Market Place Dr.
Rocky Mount, VA
Carl Maurice Saunders Sr.

March 6, 1925 - March 21, 2022

Carl Maurice Saunders Sr., age 97, of Wirtz, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Poland officiating. Interment will follow in the Brown-Saunders Family Cemetery at the home. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 12:30 p.m. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home 62 VA Market Place Drive (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road) Rocky Mount. www.connerbowman.com (540) 334-5151

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 23, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Conner Bowman Funeral Home - Virginia Market Pl.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Conner Bowman Funeral Home - Virginia Market Pl..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.