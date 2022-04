Carl Slough



Carl Slough, 81 of Rockbridge Co., Va., passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021.



Surving children, Dwayne L. Slough, Cynthia C. Hodges and Cheryl L. Huff; sister, Barbara Jean Sloan and brother, Jimmy Slough. Preceded in death by wife, Nancy Hyre Slough; siblings, Henry B. Slough, Catherine Duhamel, Frances L. Slough, Hansford H. Slough; and daughter, Carla Mendelson.



The services will be private.



Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 9, 2021.