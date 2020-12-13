Carl Ernest Stump
April 21, 1920 - December 12, 2020
Carl Ernest Stump, 100, of Roanoke, Virginia, went peacefully to his Heavenly home on Saturday morning, December 12, 2020.
He was a faithful member of Peters Creek Church of the Brethren since 1959, where he taught Sunday School with his wife for many years. Carl also volunteered his time at Camp Bethel and loved camping there as well as Myrtle Beach.
He was preceded in death 21 days ago by his loving wife of 76 years, Gladys Carter Stump; his parents, the Reverend Cleophas Preston Stump and Junia Stump; brother, Alvin Stump; as well as a special grandson, Wes Epperly.
Carl is survived by his children, Doris Epperly and her husband, Leon, and Carol Wendland and her husband, Chuck; grandchildren, Darren (Rebecca) Epperly, Teresa Epperly, and Erik (Macie) Wendland; great-grandchildren, Eden and Noah Wendland, Austin Epperly, Joseph Bayne, and Tim and Jessica Clark; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Viva Bowles (Leo, deceased), Martha Brizendine (Carl, deceased), Ruth Stump, Howard and Rachel Stump, Guy and Darlene Stump, and Joice S. and Sam Holt; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank caregivers, Gloria Welch and Margaret Bateman, for their incomparable love and support in making it possible for Dad to receive his needed level of care in his home and we will be forever grateful. The family would also like to thank Gentle Shepherd Hospice team, Pam, Heather, Annaleigh and Donna, for adding joy, comfort and sunshine to Dad's day.
Graveside Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park with Pastor John Thompson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gentle Shepherd Hospice, 6045 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019 or to Peters Creek Church of the Brethren, 5333 Cove Road, NW, Roanoke, VA 24019. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 13, 2020.