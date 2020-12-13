Menu
Carl Ernest Stump
1920 - 2020
BORN
1920
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Carl Ernest Stump

April 21, 1920 - December 12, 2020

Carl Ernest Stump, 100, of Roanoke, Virginia, went peacefully to his Heavenly home on Saturday morning, December 12, 2020.

He was a faithful member of Peters Creek Church of the Brethren since 1959, where he taught Sunday School with his wife for many years. Carl also volunteered his time at Camp Bethel and loved camping there as well as Myrtle Beach.

He was preceded in death 21 days ago by his loving wife of 76 years, Gladys Carter Stump; his parents, the Reverend Cleophas Preston Stump and Junia Stump; brother, Alvin Stump; as well as a special grandson, Wes Epperly.

Carl is survived by his children, Doris Epperly and her husband, Leon, and Carol Wendland and her husband, Chuck; grandchildren, Darren (Rebecca) Epperly, Teresa Epperly, and Erik (Macie) Wendland; great-grandchildren, Eden and Noah Wendland, Austin Epperly, Joseph Bayne, and Tim and Jessica Clark; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Viva Bowles (Leo, deceased), Martha Brizendine (Carl, deceased), Ruth Stump, Howard and Rachel Stump, Guy and Darlene Stump, and Joice S. and Sam Holt; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank caregivers, Gloria Welch and Margaret Bateman, for their incomparable love and support in making it possible for Dad to receive his needed level of care in his home and we will be forever grateful. The family would also like to thank Gentle Shepherd Hospice team, Pam, Heather, Annaleigh and Donna, for adding joy, comfort and sunshine to Dad's day.

Graveside Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park with Pastor John Thompson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gentle Shepherd Hospice, 6045 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019 or to Peters Creek Church of the Brethren, 5333 Cove Road, NW, Roanoke, VA 24019. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Sherwood Memorial Park
VA
Oakey’s South Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
On behalf of the entire Camp Bethel community past and present, we give great thanks for Carl and Gladys! They gave much time, love, and support to Camp Bethel, and we hold them close in our hearts and memories.
Barry LeNoir
December 15, 2020
I´m so sorry for your loss. Your Mom and Dad were always together and now will be that way in Heaven. My thoughts and prayers are with you
Patricia Slusser
December 15, 2020
Sad to know Carl has passed. However he and Gladys are together again. Two of the most giving people I had the privilege to know. Lives well lived.
Robin Austin
December 14, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with your family during this difficult time. I worked with your mother for many years and remember her with fondness! How blessed you were to have your devoted parents so long! May they rest in peace!
Claudia Lambert
December 13, 2020
Condolences to the family for your recent losses. I wish you peace and comfort during this difficult time. Virginia Holt Boitnott
Virginia Holt Boitnott
December 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Uncle Carl is at peace now and reunited with Aunt Gladys What a joyous reunion! You are in my thoughts and prayers
Linda Fralin
December 13, 2020
Carl's smile and gentle ways were the greeting on Sundays when we had the honor of seeing him at Peters Creek Church. My life has been enriched just by knowing this sweet man. Our world would be a much better place if everyone had the outlook and love that Carl and Gladys had.
Wanda Boblett
December 13, 2020
